St. Peter Man Injured in Accident

A St. Peter man suffers non-life threatening injuries after his car was rear-ended.

It happened around 6 Monday morning on Highway 111 and Nicollet County Road 5 near Granby Township.

According to the State Patrol, 57-year-old Charles Kienlen was rear-ended by 19-year-old Cody Vacek, also of St. Peter.

Vacek had no injuries.

The State Patrol says road conditions were dry, both people were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.

