Two Women Face Assault Charges After Bar Disturbance

Two women are now facing assault charges after a disturbance at a Mankato bar. Alexandria Stackhouse and Quoy Love were arrested around 2:30 Saturday morning at Red Rocks. Stackhouse allegedly bit the bouncer at the bar after the two were asked to leave for being disruptive.

Stackhouse allegedly assaulted one of the responding officers when they were putting her in the vehicle.

Charges against Stackhouse include felony charges of threats of violence and 4th degree assault against a peace officer. Also a gross misdemeanor for obstruction of Legal Process, and two misdemeanors for 5th degree assault.





"While being transferred from the holding cell here at the public safety center, and being placed in the back of one of the squad cars, she started to assault the officers as they were asking her to get into one of the vehicles. At one point she was kicking and actually kicked one of the officers to the face area. He did sustain minor injury," Cmdr.. Dan Schisel said.



After being taken into custody, Quoy Love had a medical issue and was transported to a nearby hospital where she allegedly punched a nurse. Love is now charged with two misdemeanors of 5th degree assault.