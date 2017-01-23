Mankato Calls For Snow Emergency Tuesday Night

Beginning at 8 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, January 24) Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 p.m. Wednesday (January 25). During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted "seasonal no parking" (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city).

For all the latest about snow emergencies in Mankato call 387-9001, 24-hours.

