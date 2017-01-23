Klobuchar, Lee Introduce Legislation to Increase Competition in the Pharmaceutical Industry, Lower Prices for Consumers

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mike Lee (R-UT), the ranking member and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights, have introduced legislation to increase competition in the pharmaceutical industry and lower prices for consumers.

The bipartisan Short on Competition Act would allow the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to grant expedited reviews and inspections, and temporary importation when there are fewer than five competitors on drugs that have been on the market for at least 10 years.

It would also give the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explicit authority to allow temporary importation from certain countries when the Secretary of HHS determines there is a drug shortage.

The Short on Competition Act could address instances of drug companies dramatically increasing prices for older drugs, such as Turing’s Daraprim 5,000% price increase and Mylan’s EpiPen nearly 500% price increase.

-KEYC News 12