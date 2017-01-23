Former Senate Republican Leader David Hann Announces Candidacy for Chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota

In a video sent to supporters across the state, former Senate Republican Leader David Hann announced his candidacy for Chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota.

“We have got to continue to build the financial strength of the Minnesota Republican Party, and we have got to develop the organizational capacity to give us the chance to win statewide elections in 2018 for the Governor and the US Senate Races. And last we’ve got to carry our message of growth, opportunity, and prosperity to people all over the state.”

Hann served 4 terms in the Minnesota Senate, and in 2016 helped engineer a historic Republican State Senate majority. He lives in Eden Prairie with his wife Anne and their four children.

-KEYC News 12