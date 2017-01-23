Eagle Lake Man Charged After Hitting Victim in Taco John's Parking Lot

An Eagle Lake man is charged after hitting a pedestrian with his car while allegedly intoxicated. It happened on Jan. 21.

According to a criminal complaint, 35-year-old Lance Weiner was in the Taco John’s parking lot in Mankato when he hit an unknown victim.

The victim is OK.

Authorities say Weiner tested for a .128 blood alcohol level.

He told authorities he had a few drinks for his birthday.

He faces four charges including DWI and DWI with criminal vehicular injury.

-KEYC News 12