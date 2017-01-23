Willmar Man Charged After Breaking in to Historic Courthouse in Mankato

A Willmar man is charged after allegedly breaking into the Historic Courthouse in Mankato.

According to the criminal complaint, Matthew Glup was seen on surveillance video breaking in.

Authorities were able to identify him because he left cards, such as a AAA one, that identified him.

He was arrested and charged with second degree burglary.

He appeared to steal an unidentified object and broke glass trying to get in.

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 22 at about 7:41 in the morning.

-KEYC News 12