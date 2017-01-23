Iowa Farmers Break Corn, Soybean Harvest and Yield Records

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's summary of last year's crop season shows it was record setting for Iowa farmers by several measures.

Corn production reached 2.74 billion bushels, 9 percent above the previous record set in 2015.

Farmers harvested an average of 203 bushels per acre, marking the first time Iowa's statewide yield surpassed 200 bushels per acre.

In a report released Monday the USDA says Iowa farmers are storing 2.4 billion bushels of corn beating the previous record high set in 1988.

The state has led the nation in corn production for the last 23 consecutive years.

Iowa Soybean production is at 572 million bushels, topping the previous record by 3 percent and soybean yield at 60.5 bushels per acre was 7 percent above the previous record.

-KEYC News 12