GFW Students In D.C. To Witness History

After traveling more than a thousand miles to see the Inauguration, two G–F–W juniors were back in class.

Cory Becker won four tickets through Senator Amy Klobuchar's office for himself, classmate Macy Lee and two of their family members.

Becker and Lee both say they're interested in politics and history, and this trip allowed them to witness and be a part of a major historical event.

GFW Junior Macy Lee said, "Seeing the past presidents like Jimmy Carter and President Bush was a very unique experience because you're not only seeing the next president, you're seeing everyone from the past, everyone that they talk about on the news all the time like Bernie Sanders or Senator Klobuchar, even though we met her in person."

They started Inauguration Day early, arriving at the Capitol Building before six in the morning to watch the swearing in.

It gave them plenty of time to talk with people from across the nation who traveled to see the event.

GFW Junior Cory Becker said, "We met people from all over the United States. It was real interesting. We were asked by a couple people, where is Minnesota, isn't that practically Canada. We were like 'oh yes, we're pretty much Canadians', but it was a lot of fun, seeing how everybody got there, hearing their story and sharing ours."

Their ticket also gave them a good view of the inauguration, standing in front of Capitol Hill.

They also watched the parade and toured other D.C. sights.

Becker says he hopes to attend the next inauguration in four years.

