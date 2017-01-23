Man Arrested Months After Gang Crossfire Kills a Grandmother

Minneapolis police have arrested a man in the shooting death of a grandmother who was hit by gang crossfire in May.

Birdell Beeks was killed May 26 as she was driving with her 16-year-old granddaughter in north Minneapolis.

Police have said two gunmen saw a rival gang member at an intersection and began firing. Birdell's minivan was in the path and she was hit.

Police said Monday that a man has been booked into jail on a possible murder charge.

Beeks' daughter, Sa'Lesha Beeks, said at a news conference that she is glad the family will get justice for her mom.

Beeks' death prompted public outrage over violent crime. The Star Tribune reports there was a brief truce between gangs as authorities searched for a suspect.



