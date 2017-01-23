Students Printing 3-D World From The Ground Up

A new class at Martin Luther High School is teaching students print in 3–D.



But for these students, it's not as simple as just hitting the print button.



Layer by layer... a delicate procedure with marvelous results.



MLHS Senior Carter Wille said, "It's just really cool because they just string the plastic in and the plastic melts and it comes out and all of the sudden you have a little catapult that you can launch little balls with."



Since last semester, 3–D printers have been building almost non–stop at Martin Luther High School in Northrop, creating toys, games and other items.

Now students at the school are learning how to turn imagination into code into a 3–Dimensional printed object with a recently created mathematics–science class collaboration.



MLHS Science Teacher Nathaniel Watt said, "I think it's really exciting that the students get an opportunity to learn skills that they don't in a normal class."



Before putting plastic through a printer, the four students in the Technology, Programming and 3–D Printing class have another assignment before them... actually building their own 3–D printer.



MLHS Senior Isaac Creech said, "How the whole class, making something out of nothing from your imagination kind of appealed to me, and building the kit in particular. I like working with tools when I get the opportunity and seeing how machines actually work."



Nathaniel Watt said, "It takes patience, so they learn patience and a little bit of perseverance."

The students purchased their own kits and started constructing them last week, which they will get to take home once done.

...Opening up a world of opportunities for these students build.



MLHS Senior Deborah Watt said, "Building stuff that works and I can build other things with, it's always something I've enjoyed. It's kind of like Legos for adults."



And also giving these students an idea for an in–demand career.

--KEYC News 12