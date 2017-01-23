KEYC - Surprising Non-Native Species Harming Lakes and Rivers

Surprising Non-Native Species Harming Lakes and Rivers

Waterville, MN -

Non–native species of fish and plants have been turning up in some local waters. The DNR says it's important to be careful with what you dispose of. Goldfish are pretty cute, but the DNR is actually saying they can be harmful to the native fish of Minnesota.


"Goldfish are just a type of Carp. And although they're pretty, they can generally can survive pretty well in some of our lakes and rivers and sort of out–compete our native fish," Allison Gamble, a DNR Invasive Specialist said.  

It's hard to believe these sweet little goldfish we keep as pets can do a lot of damage to our states' 10 thousand lakes.


"Everybody enjoys our crappies and perch and all our fingerlings. Regrettably they will take those away if we continue to do stuff like this," Barry Benjamin, Pet Expo Distributors said. 

And it's not just goldfish you have to keep in your tank or personal outdoor oriental pond. The DNR says even decorative aquarium plants can be invasive if allowed to spread through lakes and rivers.


"And that is true, it often is fine in our lakes, but the problem is the native fish can be negatively impacted by that," Gamble said. A recent case the DNR cited is Java Water Dropwort, an ornamental plant which was found in a pond in Le Sueur County.


"It can definitely damage the Eco–system in more than one way. So we definitely don't recommend putting that anywhere else but a fish–tank or a home pond," Benjamin said. 


Not only is it harmful to the lakes and rivers—but the DNR says putting any aquarium fish or plant in state waters is actually illegal!


"Prevention is always the best way for us to keep our lakes and rivers healthy for the native fish," Gamble said. 


If you can't keep your fish, and don't want to kill them, pet stores like the Pet Expo and Petco say they'll take your surrendered fish.

Pet Expo will even give you store credit if you go the first Thursday of the month.

Both the DNR and Pet Expo say you can often find people wanting your fish on social media, or posting a classified ad on there yourself.

The DNR also recommends the Minnesota Aquarium Society, which will auction off your surrendered fish, plants and equipment from 11 until 6. People surrendering them will receive a portion of the selling price. 

There is also an aquatic animal and plant surrender event on Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Redemption Lutheran Church in Bloomington (927 East Old Shakopee Road). The event is sponsored by Minnesota Sea Grant and the Minnesota Aquarium Society. 

For even more information on what you can do with unwanted fish, visit Habitattitude website. 

