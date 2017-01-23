Statement From Governor Dayton’s Chief of Staff

After Governor Mark Dayton’s seventh State of the State Address, Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher released the following statement.

“Tonight, Governor Dayton briefly fainted after speaking for about 40 minutes. He quickly recovered, walked out of the Capitol, and returned home. EMTs joined the Governor there, and performed a routine check. He is now spending time with his son and grandson. The Governor will present his 2017 Budget tomorrow at 11:15am, as planned. Governor Dayton and his entire staff thank the people of Minnesota for their outpouring of support and concern.”

-KEYC News 12