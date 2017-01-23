Business Concerns Delay Mankato's Eastward Expansion

Mankato's eastward expansion is on hold.

The feasibility report on the expansion of Adams Street was tabled tonight by the city council.



In a project city administrators would like to see completed by 2018, Adams Street would be extended to County Road 12, opening up huge tracts of land for development along Highway 14.

A big chunk of funding would come from that additional tax revenue.



"As a formula - when we get to the financing - will be to use an abatement method. We use the taxes generated from the area (there's excess capacity) and that tax is generated from this area and the rest of the northeast area, including Walmart. That would go directly to pay off that bond," City Manager Pat Hentges said.

Few objections were raised by the council, though a member of Applebee's management team was concerned over a median on Adams Street that would force potential customers to loop around, and that disruption, coupled with the roundabout construction at Haefner and Adams, and after they saw a 20% drop in revenue from the Highway 22 roundabout construction, would be too much to bear.

The vote was further complicated by the fact that council member Mike Laven will be recusing himself because of his management position in Mankato McDonald's restaurants.



"I intend to fully recuse myself from this process as we go forward because of my connections. My paycheck says I don't want this to happen at all, but I also know I have an obligation as an elected official in this community that the bigger, broader picture is at play. A conflict of interest is truly at play with me on this," Laven said.

Council members Mark Frost and Karen Foreman were absent as well, so the council opted to table the vote until their next meeting.

Also at tonight's meeting, the council approved a labor contract with Fire lieutenants. They've agreed to 3% raises in the first two years, and a 2.5% increase in the third year.

-- KEYC News 12