MnDOT Begins Henderson Flood Study

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is undertaking a study on the city of Henderson and flooding of the Minnesota River.



When Henderson is flooded, traffic in and out of town is restricted to just one road - Highway 19 headed west - causing huge problems in what has become a routine natural disaster.



"At this point we're getting all the input we can and determining the cost benefit analysis on what building infrastructure would be and also what they impact of flooding is on the community," MnDOT project manager Matt Young said.



The city of Henderson requested the study after flooding in 2014 that resulted in mudslides shutting down traffic and damaging homes.

The city also saw significant flooding in 2010, and had road closures due to flooding nearly every year since.

-- KEYC News 12