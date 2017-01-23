Cougars Take Down Packers In Overtime

Following Bridgewater's tragic injury last pre–season, Sam Bradford stepped up as QB one. This Training Camp they're both in Mankato entering the final year of their respective contracts with a number of variables up in the air. Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford enters his first training camp in Mankato as the starter, while Teddy Bridgewater tries to recover, and get off the active/PUP list. "Right now, I can't even think long term, I have to take it one day at a time...