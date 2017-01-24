RaeAnn Dose: Prep Athlete

Earlier in January, Crusaders senior RaeAnn Dose eclipsed a thousand points in her career.



"It was a special moment for me because my family was there to see it. I just think it's a cool moment for our team entirely," said Dose.

The guard is a threat out on the perimeter...but she also elevates the game of everyone on the court.



"She has certain goals that she wants this team to reach, and she's making sure that everyone is going in that same direction," said Rick Theuninck, head coach.

"I try my best to get everyone involved," said Dose.

The senior helped lead Loyola to a fourth place finish in the state tournament back in 2014.

"For five years, she's kind of helped turn the program around and is very proud of being a part of how we've changed the culture with her and Lindsey, they've made it okay to win," said Theuninck.

"I always know where she's going to be on the court, and how she plays, and she knows how I play, and I think that's been one of the reason why we've been so successful together. Just turning around Loyola, I'll never forget it, I'm very proud of what we've done here," said Dose.

This year, Dose and the Crusaders are hoping to return to the state tournament.



"She's pushing people to work harder, and that's what we really need out of her. That's what she does best, she gets everyone involved in the game, and she has a great personality," said Lindsey Theuninck, Loyola Senior.

Dose's competitiveness and leadership is why she's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.

--KEYC News 12