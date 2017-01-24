Dept. Of Public Safety: Watch For Troopers, First Responders On Icy Roads

With a snowstorm headed our way, many of us have the option to stay home when bad weather strikes, while the Minnesota State Patrol and first responders have to be out in the conditions no matter what.

Often times the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the most dangerous situations are when troopers are pulled over to assist another vehicle that has spun off the road, increasing their own risk for injury.

DPS says 190 squad cars have been struck while parked on the side of the road…three of those have occurred during these first three weeks of 2017. In those accidents, a total of 53 troopers have been injured since 2009, most commonly suffering from a concussion.

Officials say it’s crucial in icy conditions for drivers to slow down, move over for flashing lights and wear your seatbelt.