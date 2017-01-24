UPDATE: Brownton Man Killed In Snowmobile Accident In McLeod County

Updated: 11:31 a.m.

A Brownton man is killed in a snowmobile accident over the weekend in McLeod County.

According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday just east of Stewart.

Authorities say 29-year-old Alexander Keith Doering was driving the snowmobile near Unit Avenue and Highway 212 when he struck a fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minnesota State Patrol and Hutchinson Police assisted in responding to the accident.

***

One person is killed in a snowmobile accident over the weekend in McLeod County.

According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday near Unit Avenue and Highway 212 just east of Stewart.

Authorities say the snowmobile driver hit a fence and died at the scene.

Minnesota State Patrol and Hutchinson Police assisted on the scene.

The name of the individual involved hasn't been released.