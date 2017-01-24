Man Charged Following Multiple Indecent Exposure Incidents In Faribault

A 25-year-old man is charged after allegedly exposing himself to female joggers in Faribault.

Faribault police responded after receiving a call from a jogger, who said she was jogging past a van near the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue Northwest in Faribault…when a man opened the sliding door and exposed himself.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Jose Elizandro Cordova-Garcia, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Further investigation found that Garcia was the suspect from at least three other similar incidents from the summer of 2016.

Police say additional charges are expected in connection with the earlier incidents.