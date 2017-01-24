Gov. Dayton Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Governor Mark Dayton is laying out his budget proposal for the next two years.

This after he fainted last night while delivering his state of the state address.

During the news conference, Gov. Dayton reveals he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will meet with doctors to discuss treatment options next week. He is also going to meet with a doctor this afternoon after the incident.

Last year, the office of Management and Budget estimated a $1.4 billion surplus for the state.

Dayton is proposing tax cuts for the middle class and road and bridge projects.

His plan also includes expanding access to early education, including $75 million to voluntary pre–K.

Dayton's budget includes a 25 percent health insurance premium subsidy for those on the MnSURE exchange, totaling more than $300–million.

The upcoming budget year runs from July 2017 through June 2019.

