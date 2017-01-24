MIDDAY INTERVIEW: 141st Robert Burns Celebration Takes Place Saturday In Mapleton

The Miss Bonnie Lass court joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the 141st Robert Burns Celebration and passing of the crowns happening this weekend in Mapleton.

Miss Bonnie Lass is a scholarship contest for girls that are in the 11th grade in the Maple River School District.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 28 at the Maple River High School located at 101-6th Ave. SE in Mapleton, and features curling awards, a celebration of music, as well as the crowning of the 2017 Miss Bonnie Lass and her court. The evening wraps up with a Clan Gathering with coffee, snacks and conversation in the cafeteria. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/669957186497865/permalink/669957189831198/.