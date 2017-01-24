Comerica Bank Appointed To Run Prince's Estate

The Minnesota judge overseeing Prince's estate has ruled that Comerica Bank and Trust will take over running the estate.

In a court filing made public Tuesday, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide said Comerica will be named corporate personal representative of the estate, taking over duties from temporary special administrator Bremer Trust. The handover will happen at the end of the month.

Eide also denied a request to appoint a ``co-personal representative'' to act as a go-between Prince's siblings and Comerica. Eide said the siblings could not agree on who should be appointed to this role, and adding another divisive element would be more expensive and delay the proceedings.

Prince died April 21 of an accidental drug overdose. Court filings suggest his estate is worth around $200 million.