Senate Republicans Respond to Dayton's Budget

Senate Republicans released the following responses to Gov. Dayton's budget proposal:



Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) with general remarks:



“We agree with many of Governor’s priorities, but disagree with his ideas for implementing them. The old mindset is that higher taxes, unsustainable spending increases, and more people on government-run healthcare will solve everything. Republicans want to try a new approach: patient-centered healthcare, common sense budgeting, and lower taxes. November’s election demonstrated that Minnesotans agree with these ideas. Now we’ll have to convince the Governor.”



Chair of the Transportation Committee, Senator Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson), on transportation funding:



“Republicans have a common-sense solution to fund roads and bridges across the state, but the Governor is going back in time to an outdated gas tax plan. The gas tax increase was rejected by every single member of the Minnesota House last year, both Republicans and Democrats. We need to see a more creative solution to resolve transportation funding."





Chair of Health and Human Services, Senator Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake), on healthcare:



“Minnesotans spoke loud and clear in November: The government takeover of healthcare was a resounding failure. The answer is a new approach, not doubling-down on government plans that will lead to fewer providers and scarcer care. Republicans are happy to work with the Governor on better ideas for reform that will lower costs and make doctors more accessible across the state.”

-KEYC News 12