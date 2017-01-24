Wear Red Day is Local Woman’s “Third Birthday”

Wear Red Day is a special day for local woman, Michelle Schull. Michelle says Wear Red day is her “third birthday.” Her first and second birthdays? Her actual birthday and the date of her surgery at 16 years old that placed a life-saving defibrillator and pacemaker in her chest.

Wear Red Day was created by the American Heart Association’s Wear Red for Women organization, to raise awareness about women’s heart health. In the last ten years, Wear Red for Women has significantly increased awareness about women’s heart health risks, funded research for gender specific medical research, and educated women across the country about prevention. In the process, Wear Red for Women has saved countless lives.

This is why Wear Red Day is so important to Michelle Schull. She is one of many women who has benefited from Go Red’s efforts to support women’s heart health. Michelle says she celebrates Wear Red Day to celebrate her new lease on life but also to help spread the word to her family and friends about their own heart health. She believes that her efforts to share Wear Red day with the Mankato community will one day save a life.

This Wear Red Day, February 3, 2017, from 7:30am – 5:30pm, a fundraiser will be hosted in celebration of Michelle and in support of Go Red for Women, Mankato at WYSIWYG Juice Co. located in downtown Mankato. The fundraiser will accept donations and offer the proceeds from a special “Go Red” smoothie (packed with heart healthy ingredients) to support Go Red’s for Women, Mankato. On February 4, 2017 at 1pm Michelle with offer a free and open to the public seminar at WYSIWYG Juice Co., sharing her story and tips to maintain a healthy heart.

More information about these events can be found on the WYSIWYG Juice Co. facebook event page: http://tinyurl.com/WearRedDay2017 or by calling the store: 507-387-5651.

-KEYC News 12