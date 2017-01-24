Public Invited to Regional Meetings to Help Develop Transit Ideas in SE MN

The public is invited to attend workshop meetings in February in southeast Minnesota to help offer ideas on strategies and projects for improving transportation options for veterans, elderly, low income or disabled people.

The three meetings are part of the Region 10 Transit Coordination Plan and open to everyone, including local governments, transit operators, non-profit organizations and other interested parties.

“All transit users and stakeholders, persons with an interest in eliminating barriers and improving services for the elderly, persons with disabilities, persons with low incomes and veterans are invited,” said Andrew Andrusko, principal planner for MnDOT District 6 and Region 10.

The purpose of the meetings is to help develop a plan for coordinated transit and human services that identifies, assesses and provides strategies to meet the current and future needs of individuals with disabilities, older adults, persons with low income and others.

The three meetings are: Public Workshop #1 – Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Rochester City Hall Conference Room 104 201 4th Street SE Rochester, MN 55904

Workshop #2 – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 3:30-6:30 p.m. MnDOT Owatonna Office Conference Room 2 1010 21st Avenue NW Owatonna, MN 55060

Public Workshop #3 –Wednesday, Feb. 22, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Winona City Hall Council Chambers 207 Lafayette St, Winona, MN 55987

