Iowa's GOP Panel OKs Bill That Would Defund Planned Parenthood

Republicans in a legislative subcommittee approved a bill that would cut state funding for Planned Parenthood, a move that could mean the loss of millions of dollars in federal funding.

The brief hearing Tuesday morning was held in one of the Capitol's largest meeting rooms, and it was filled with people wearing pink Planned Parenthood T-shirts.

The three-person panel took testimony for a half hour before signing off on the bill, which now goes to the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee.

Under the bill, Iowa would forgo millions of dollars in federal Medicaid dollars and create a state-run program that distributes family planning money but excludes organizations that perform abortions. No state funding now goes toward abortions.

The bill was among several expected to come before the Legislature this session.

-KEYC News 12