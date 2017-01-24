City Of Mankato Cancels Snow Emergency For Now

Due to the projected snowfall for Tuesday, the city of Mankato issued a snow emergency Monday for 8:00 Tuesday night, nearly a day in advance.

However the city of Mankato has now canceled it, but staff expects one to be issued within the next 24 hours depending on weather conditions.

Officials say, the ultimate goal in removing snow during a snow emergency is to remove it in the most efficient way possible.

"The goal isn't to go out and give tickets and to tow people. That actually hampers our operation. And quite frankly it costs in the neighborhood of 70 to 90 thousand dollars to clear six inches off the street," Public Works Director Jeffrey Johnson said.

The city code typically allows six hours of notification, but officials say they've discovered that's simply not enough time.

"We try to call the snow emergency, get out there, clear the snow within 8–12 hours until the snow stops. But then we typically chase around town for four days getting what we call snowbirds out, cars that are surrounded with a pile of snow from the snowplow and what we're trying to do is reduce that," Johnson said.

During a snow emergency parking is not allowed on city streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted "seasonal no parking"... only affecting a small amount of streets in the city.

And in an effort to keep the roads safe, MnDOT was in early this morning getting equipment ready.

"Crews will be out on the highways this evening and then we'll have another crew starting in early tomorrow morning," District 7 Area Maintenance Engineer Jed Falgren said.

Making it extremely important for individuals to watch out for snowplows while driving on the roadways.

"We certainly encourage people to plan ahead. If they can avoid traveling during the heart of the storm that's always the best case we want them if they are out there to be prepared and fully aware of their surroundings," Falgren said.

Nearby, the city of Winnebago has also issued a snow emergency beginning at midnight Tuesday.

A snow emergency will take effect in the city of Madelia at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and is currently in place in Wells.

--KEYC News 12