Le Sueur County's New Role On Task Force Addresses Drug Crimes

Two Montgomery residents are facing drug charges after a Cannon River Drug Task Force investigation.



According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement searched a home and found small bags with a crystal substance testing positive for methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia.

The investigation and arrests come after Le Sueur County joined the Cannon River Task Force this year.



Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brett Mason said, "Once you have those convictions, it's going to take those people who are distributing controlled substances through your communities and also people possessing those drugs and hopefully it will assist us in reducing the drugs in our communities."



Le Sueur County was only one of about 15 counties in the state not part of a task force.

Mason says it also provides more funding, resources and personnel.

34–year–old Nicholas May faces a first and second-degree charge for a controlled substance.

Diana McDonald, who was also in the house, is charged with fifth-degree controlled substance.

--KEYC News 12