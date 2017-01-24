Kindergarten Class Wants 100 Post-Cards by 100th Day of School

Winter months often makes it hard getting kids excited for school, but one class is keeping the enthusiasm going by thinking globally. Following the leader and staying in between the lines of a routine can get kind of boring... especially for squirmy Kindergarteners.



"It takes some part of school when kids starting to get tired of the routine and just adds something new and fun to learning," Mrs. Jill Wulf said, a kindergarten teacher at Trinity Lutheran School. Wulf's class has hundreds of blocks, markers, and unifix cubes but the kindergarten kids want to collect something a bit more personal.



"Collecting post cards," Griffin Roemhildt said.



"Cuz' it's the 100th day of school," Bethany Benson said.



The class is learning not only how to count to 100, but also colors and states by asking people to send them post–cards and letters and it gives the kids something fun to look forward to—for 100 days.



"You get to open the mailbox and see if you got any more mail," Ashlynn Wolff said.





Mrs. Beverly Schmidtke started the annual tradition when she taught Kindergarten for 16 years, and now, she's passed the unique lesson onto Wulf.



"To this day kids, students will say, 'Oh I still have all my post cards at home,' so that's kind of cool that they've kept these," Schmidtke said.



"And they just think they're having fun—which is the best type of learning," Wulf said.



The class already received quite a few post cards. But they are looking for a few more. So if you're want to send them some post cards or letters, you can address them to:

TLS Kindergarten

501 N. Main Street

Janesville, MN 56048