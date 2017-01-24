Minneapolis Officer Charged After Allegedly Shooting at Car

A Minneapolis police officer is charged with assault after authorities say he shot at a car filled with six people during a November incident.

Forty-two-year-old Efrem Hamilton was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm.

The criminal complaint says Hamilton was off-duty when he went to assist with a shots fired call on Nov. 19.

A woman was following the instructions of the officers on the scene when she backed her BMW into Hamilton's squad. The complaint says he jumped out of his squad car and shot at the BMW without warning, hitting the rear driver-side corner near the trunk opening.

No one was injured.

In a statement, Hamilton's attorney, Fred Bruno, said the officer "acted correctly and committed no crime."

-KEYC News 12