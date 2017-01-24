Prostate Cancer Quite Common

In light of Governor Dayton's announcement that he has prostate cancer, we spoke with a urologist at Mankato Clinic to learn more about the fairly common cancer and it's such a focus in men's health.



Governor Dayton's announcement isn't as much of a shocker as it may first seem.

Prostate cancer is far from rare. One in seven men be diagnosed with it, and it becomes increasingly prominent as men age.



"As all men age, they're definitely at higher risk for prostate cancer. There's also a strong familial component to it. If your dad or dad's dad or brother have prostate cancer, it greatly increases your risk of also getting prostate cancer one day," Dr. Gary Goldberg, a Mankato Clinic Urologist, said.



Prostate cancer is the second most deadly cancer for men, behind lung cancer.

There are no symptoms early on, so getting diagnosed and treated typically falls on screenings.



"Screening for prostate cancer is actually pretty easy. It involves a blood test called a PSA test, which is an enzyme made by the prostate, along with a digital rectal exam," Dr. Goldberg said.



As horrifying as that sounds, early detection is very important with prostate cancer, with doctors recommending a screening every 2-4 years... annually if you're high risk.

