Mayo: Dayton Fall Unrelated To Cancer Diagnosis

The Mayo Clinic says Gov. Mark Dayton's fall during his State of the State address was not related to his prostate cancer diagnosis.

In a statement last night,, Mayo Clinic spokesman Karl Oestreich says doctors believe Dayton's fainting spell "was situational and related to standing for a long time while giving his speech and possible dehydration." The 69-year-old Democrat was encouraged to stay hydrated.

Oestreich also says the governor learned about the cancer during his annual physical exam, and a biopsy last week confirmed the diagnosis.

Dayton will meet with Mayo Clinic doctors next week to discuss treatment options.