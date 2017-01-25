UPDATE: Pregnant Woman Killed In Eagan

Updated: 12:54 p.m.

Police in a Twin Cities suburb are investigating the deaths of a woman and her unborn child. A 23-year-old man has been arrested.

Authorities in Eagan say officers were called to a townhome about 3 p.m. Tuesday because the 25-year-old woman was found unresponsive. First responders were unable to revive Senicha Marie Lessman who was 32 weeks pregnant. Police say the unborn child did not survive.

Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide because Lessman had traumatic injuries. Officers in Mounds View arrested a Brooklyn Park man about 6 p.m. Eagan police say he and Lessman were in a relationship.

The victim's mother, Margi Lessman, issued a statement describing her daughter as a loving, kind, smart and beautiful young woman who was very excited to be a mother.

