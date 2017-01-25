Madelia Man Sentenced To 105 Months In Prison For Criminal Sexual Conduct

A Madelia man is sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct.

68-year-old Leslie Paul Johnson was convicted of two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two felony counts of possessing pornographic work in December.

Four other charges were dismissed.

Johnson was sentenced to 105 months in prison, with 597 days credited for time served.

He will also be under supervision for five years after he is released from prison.

Johnson is currently involved in four other cases in Watonwan County related to alleged criminal sexual conduct.

