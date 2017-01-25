Minnesota State Patrol Releases Storm Crash Numbers

As the snow covers our area, drivers are reminded to use extra precaution when out on the roads.



The Minnesota State Patrol responded to 113 crashes from midnight through 11 a.m. this morning. 13 people were injured in those crashes, none of them serious injuries. Troopers say they also assisted 116 drivers that spun out or off the road during that same time frame.

Troopers are warning drivers to slow down to keep these numbers from rising.



"People don't realize how slippery it is until they try to stop. When they try to stop for a hazard in the roadway, it's already too late because there is something there in front of them that they should've been able to stop or avoid otherwise," said Lt. Casey Meagher with Minnesota State Patrol.



Troopers say drivers should also make sure they have good tires on their vehicles and to always use their headlights in inclement weather.

--KEYC News 12