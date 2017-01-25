Mankato Calls For Snow Emergency Wednesday Night

Beginning at 8 tonight the city of Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 tomorrow morning.

During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted "seasonal no parking"....which only affects a small amount of streets in the city.

"It really is cumbersome for us to ticket and tow vehicles it's just something we don't like to do. We don't make any money on it it's nothing like that but for us to be effective in our operation in getting these streets cleaned curb to curb we have to have these cars out of the way," Mankato Public Works Deputy Director, Jim Braunshausen said.

A ticket is $25 and towing on average is a little over $100.

For those who only have street parking as an option can use public city ramps or pull their car into their yard.

--KEYC News 12