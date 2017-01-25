Ag Expo Attracts Farmers Statewide

The annual meeting of the Minnesota Soy Bean Growers Association and the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, otherwise known as the Ag Expo, brings farmers from all over the state for the trade show and learning events.

"It gives us a time to get together and meet with our industry partners and talk with them one on one give them tools and stuff that they can use on their farms, along with the learning sessions so they can take away maybe a couple things issues that are on the farm or working with mergers and stuff now," Minnesota Soy Bean Growers Association President, Theresia Gillie said.

To help farmers by giving direction on where they're heading in 2017 and reflecting on the past.

"With the farm economy being a little bit stressed if they can take away one or two things to help them be a little more efficient maybe help them yield on their farms, talk to the researchers, let the researches know what's working and what's not," Gillie said.

President Donald Trump's decision to abandon the Trans–Pacific Partnership raises concern for farmers, making the TPP one of the main topics at the event.

"As far as a soybean grower, there's only so many soybeans grown in the world so there going to need to come to us but some of our livestock producers could certainly be affected. Remember that trade is really important for Minnesota. We export a lot of soybeans. It gives our country a rural people some economic development," Minnesota Soy Bean Growers Association Director, Lawrence Sukalski said.

Asia and China are both big when it comes to trading soybeans.

"We have talked and nurtured these relationships and all of a sudden we're going to put them on the back burner. We do have good quality where we can stand on these things. I don't think the house is going to burn down because of president trump making this announcement.," Sukalski said.

The Ag Expo is a two day event, ending tomorrow.

--KEYC News 12