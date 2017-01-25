KEYC - Ag Expo Attracts Farmers Statewide

Ag Expo Attracts Farmers Statewide

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, Minn. -

The annual meeting of the Minnesota Soy Bean Growers Association and the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, otherwise known as the Ag Expo, brings farmers from all over the state for the trade show and learning events.

"It gives us a time to get together and meet with our industry partners and talk with them one on one give them tools and stuff that they can use on their farms, along with the learning sessions so they can take away maybe a couple things issues that are on the farm or working with mergers and stuff now," Minnesota Soy Bean Growers Association President, Theresia Gillie said.

To help farmers by giving direction on where they're heading in 2017 and reflecting on the past.

"With the farm economy being a little bit stressed if they can take away one or two things to help them be a little more efficient maybe help them yield on their farms, talk to the researchers, let the researches know what's working and what's not," Gillie said.

President Donald Trump's decision to abandon the Trans–Pacific Partnership raises concern for farmers, making the TPP one of the main topics at the event.

"As far as a soybean grower, there's only so many soybeans grown in the world so there going to need to come to us but some of our livestock producers could certainly be affected. Remember that trade is really important for Minnesota. We export a lot of soybeans. It gives our country a rural people some economic development," Minnesota Soy Bean Growers Association Director, Lawrence Sukalski said.

Asia and China are both big when it comes to trading soybeans.

"We have talked and nurtured these relationships and all of a sudden we're going to put them on the back burner. We do have good quality where we can stand on these things. I don't think the house is going to burn down because of president trump making this announcement.," Sukalski said.

The Ag Expo is a two day event, ending tomorrow.

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New Champion Crowned At Kolacky Days

    New Champion Crowned At Kolacky Days

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:40:37 GMT

    Residents of Montgomery were celebrating their annual Kolacky Days, with one of its longest traditions. 

    Residents of Montgomery were celebrating their annual Kolacky Days, with one of its longest traditions. 

  • Halting Dumps at the Animal Shelter

    Halting Dumps at the Animal Shelter

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:46:04 GMT

    Unfortunately there has been an increase of pet dump offs at the humane society.

    Unfortunately there has been an increase of pet dump offs at the humane society.

  • Concerns Over Tainted Alcohol in Mexico

    Concerns Over Tainted Alcohol in Mexico

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:13:39 GMT

    Following the death of a Wisconsin woman in Mexico, linked to tainted alcohol, a local woman is speaking out about her vacation and why she won't be heading south of the border any time soon.

    Following the death of a Wisconsin woman in Mexico, linked to tainted alcohol, a local woman is speaking out about her vacation and why she won't be heading south of the border any time soon.

    •   