Adding Extra Eyes On Snowy Roads

It's been a busy day and a half for plow crews... from pre–treating to clearing the roads.

But the snow has tapered off and now comes the wind.

MnDOT plans to have plow drivers out into the evening hours dealing with blowing snow concerns.

MnDOT Area Maintenance Engineer Jed Falgren said, "The nice part about some of the wetter snow is it isn't going to blow as much so that should help us out."

Since yesterday, city, county and state crews have been crisscrossing area roads... and drivers say even though it's been slow going, they've noticed the work.

Motorist John Hanson said, "Real light, real easy, plows were out there early. I was out there at 3:30 this morning, I saw plows everywhere."

For much of the day, roads have been partially to completely covered in southern Minnesota.

The storm dumped four to five inches around the Mankato area... with up to ten inches along the Minnesota–Iowa border.

And as the storm moves out of the area, MnDOT is providing another tool to help drivers learn about road conditions before heading out on a drive.

Falgren said, "One of the things we've recently installed is dash–cams into some of our plows around the state; about 25 percent of our statewide fleet will have dash–cams."

The feature launched Jan. 25.

It's integrated into the MnDOT 511 website, uploading real–time still images of road conditions every ten minutes while a plow is out on the road.

The cameras use existing technology already in plow trucks, now just plugging in a USB webcam as part of an automated system.

Falgren said, "Critical for us that the drivers don't have to do anything; drivers have got enough things on their mind, other than taking pictures for the public, so it's a completely automated system."

The system is still in the testing stage.

About 200 cameras were purchased for plows, although not all have been installed.

The cameras are activated when a plow drivers drive faster than 10 miles per hour, but there are other filtering criteria.

--KEYC News 12