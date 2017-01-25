Police Looking For White Bear Lake Man

The White Bear Lake Police Department is looking for assistance in locating Jeffrey Eckblad, 46, of White Bear Lake. Jeffrey was last seen at his residence on January 20, 2017.

Because of ongoing health concerns, family and authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Jeffrey does not have a vehicle so is likely on foot or using public transportation. He is described as 6’01”, 230 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a white or tan parka, jeans and flip flops.

If you think you have seen Jeffrey or know of his whereabouts please contact the White Bear Lake PD at 651-429-8511 or dial 911.

