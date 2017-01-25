MSU Professor Scores Prizes On Let's Make A Deal

A familiar face appeared on Wednesday's episode of Let's Make A Deal. MSU Professor Tonya Butler is sharing her experience... and what she is walking away with.



"I'm sitting there, not knowing if I'm going to be chosen or not," Butler recalls, on sitting in the studio audience of Let's Make A Deal.

That's when host Wayne Brady chose Butler out of the crowd to "make a deal."

"I got to be that lucky person. I don't remember anything except screaming when Wayne called my name," Butler said.



She added, "Then, Wayne says you could either have the door or this $500 that he whips out of his pocket. Now, I'm thinking, 'well I came here with nothing. I could leave with nothing, or I could leave with $500. I turn to my sister and say 'what should I do?!' She says, 'take the door!' So that's what I did."

Behind the door was a suite of living room furniture, a wireless stereo, an iPod touch and a $500 iTunes gift card, for a grand total of $5,300 worth in prizes.

"Even though we taped it back in July, because it didn't air until today, I guess I'm on the list to get my furniture sometime soon, as well as my technology equipment. I can't wait to get that because I don't have a stereo and I have really ratty furniture. So it came in handy," said Butler.

Butler says her next goal is to score big on The Price Is Right.



--KEYC News 12