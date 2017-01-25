Woman Injured in Murray County Crash

A 27-year-old Iona woman is injured after rolling her car because of the snow and ice.

According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4 Wednesday afternoon on Highway 257 in Slayton.

The Patrol says Kayla Fuller lost control on the snow and ice and went in the ditch.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Slayton Fire and Police Departments, along with the Murray County Ambulance assisted on scene.

