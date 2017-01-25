Is A Muslim Refugee Executive Order Next For Trump?

Another executive order from Trump is in the works, though it was not signed today.

This one focuses on restricting refugees taken in by the U.S. from war torn countries, all of them with mostly Muslim populations.



If the executive order floating around Washington is in fact signed, it would put an immediate freeze on refugees coming from places like Syria, Somalia and Iraq, while the administration develops a stringent process to evaluate the potential immigrants.

What those countries tend to have in common is that they're Muslim majority, and a ban on Muslim immigrants was a huge issue during Trump's presidential campaign.



"It's unconstitutional to deny a religious class the opportunity to come into America solely because of their religion. l that's a path he cannot sustain. It's a matter of time before Americans say enough is enough. Even the President is not above the law and above the Constitution," Mankato Somali leader Abdi Sabrie said.



The moves have prompted large scale protests and shows of opposition, in Minnesota and throughout the country.

Whether the executive action becomes an actual Muslim ban or is just sabre-rattling for his supporters may not matter. The moves, and their connection with now President Trump, have left many upset.



"When a group is targeted, all of us are targeted. It doesn't matter. In the history of the United States, when Catholics or Irish or Italians were targeted, it affected all of us," Sabrie said."



