U.S. Bankruptcies Continue To Fall

Bankruptcy filings continue to fall, and have reached their lowest level since 2006.



New data from the federal court system shows a 6% drop from 2015. The numbers have been dropping since the end of the recession, with bankruptcy attorneys attributing the decrease mostly to an improved economy, but also to consumer friendly credit laws.



"We've seen changes to the credit collection industry where there's some more regulations. A couple of large credit card companies have been sued for some of their collection practices. That's delayed the process on some of those older debts being collected," Christopher Kennedy of Kennedy and Kennedy Law said.



There were a total of nearly 800,000 bankruptcy filings in 2016. There were more than 1.2 million in 2012.

-- KEYC News 12