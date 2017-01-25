Penguins on the March in China

Flocks of emperor penguins and crested penguins made their debut in China.

It's all part of the program organized by The Polar Museum to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.

In ancient China, the emperor was regarded as the incarnation of a dragon... while the crested penguins are known as "Phoenix–head penguins" in Chinese because of their special head shape.

The combination of the dragon and the phoenix is a symbol of good fortune.

--- KEYC News 12