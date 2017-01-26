Iowa Governor's Charity Discloses Donors After IRS Deadline

A charity controlled by Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has disclosed the names of donors who collectively gave $1 million toward 2015 events celebrating his time in office, two months after missing a deadline for doing so.

The filing reveals that 68 Iowa companies, lobbying groups and individuals gave $5,000 or more for events celebrating Branstad's inauguration to an unprecedented sixth term and his achievement months later of becoming the nation's longest-serving governor. The charity will use the proceeds for college scholarships and grants to promote Iowa history under Branstad's name.

The late disclosure could mean IRS penalties for the charity, the Branstad-Reynolds Scholarship Fund.

The filing comes as the Republican governor prepares to resign to become U.S. Ambassador to China.