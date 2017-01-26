License Of Mankato Daycare Provider Suspended

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has suspended the license of a Mankato daycare provider.

DPS issued an order of temporary immediate suspension for the daycare operated by Rebecca and Donald Allen out of their Mankato home.

The suspension comes as Blue Earth County Human Services is investigating an incident that required law enforcement and occurred while children were in Rebecca's care.

Blue Earth County Human Services says the incident raised concerns regarding Rebecca's ability to care for the needs of children in her family child care program.

The Allen's do have the right to appeal the suspension if they choose.