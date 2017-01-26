Franklin Elementary Students Report Suspicious Behavior While Walking To And From School

The Mankato Department Public Safety is asking parents and students to keep an eye out following reports of suspicious behavior near Franklin Elementary happening within the last week.

Police say two Franklin students reported suspicious vehicles following them to and from school. The students say both vehicles drove beside them while they walked and the drivers would honk and wink at them.

Both reports involve white male drivers of a black pickup and a silver pickup.

Police say they will have extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information can contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety 507–387–8700.