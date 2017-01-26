Blue Cross Blue Shield Report Details Health, Economic Impact Of Smoking

A report released by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota details the health and economic impact of lighting a cigarette.

The report says smoking claims the lives of over 6300 people each year in Minnesota and is to blame for $3.19 billion dollars spent in excess medical costs across the state.

To put it in perspective, the Blue Cross says that excess health care cost related to smoking could easily fund 200 libraries, nearly 80,000 jobs with a salary of $40,000, or 58,000 four year degrees.

The economic burden on taxpayers, employers and governments equates to nearly $600 for every adult and child in the state.