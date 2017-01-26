City Of Mankato Issues Downtown Corridor Snow Emergency

Crews are still working to clear the way for drivers after that snow storm. And that has the city of Mankato extending its snow emergency for a portion of downtown.

The city has issued a downtown corridor snow emergency for Riverfront Drive to Broad Street and from Madison Avenue to Marshall Street beginning at 10 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. tomorrow.

The city says the purpose of a snow emergency like this is to haul snow out of the downtown area due to limited storage space.